Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $256,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,568,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,979,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

