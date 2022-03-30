TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.04 Million

TenX (PAY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $30,880.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00108862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

