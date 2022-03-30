$203.53 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report $203.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.01 million to $218.35 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $106.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 177,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 342,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.