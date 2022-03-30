Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,083. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,526. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

