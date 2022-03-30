Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.06

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 3143296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYGVF shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.