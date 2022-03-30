Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 588,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

