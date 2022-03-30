Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Expands By 58.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

