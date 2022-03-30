Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Rises By 60.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 65,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,083,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

