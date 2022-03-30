Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.