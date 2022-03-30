Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 1,438,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,492. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

