Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and $2,224.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $24.65 or 0.00052541 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

