Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 542,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.