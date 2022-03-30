Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $5.03 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. 6,828,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,826,965. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

