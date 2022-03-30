Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

