Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,291 shares of company stock worth $61,073 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,041. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

