Analysts Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.47). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schrödinger.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 401,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $81.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

