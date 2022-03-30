Howard Financial Services LTD. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,592,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,822,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $311.54 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

