Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Increases By 53.1%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MTEX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

