NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 963,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NWE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 275,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

