$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Rating) will announce $131.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $576.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.30 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in First Merchants by 1,024.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 321,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

