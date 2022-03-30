Toews Corp ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $251.84 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

