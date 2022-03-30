Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 11,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

