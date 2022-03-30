$23.79 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce $23.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.34 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $22.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $101.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $102.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $105.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.33 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.20. 2,199,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,253. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97. The stock has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

