Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 9.8% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 96.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 111,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

