Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

AFL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 1,909,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,915. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

