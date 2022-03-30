Maxcoin (MAX) Hits One Day Volume of $5.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $232,248.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,235.18 or 0.99975628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00333302 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00138169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.