$22.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to report $22.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $22.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $22.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $92.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.90 million to $92.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $97.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Bank by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

First Bank stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,996. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

