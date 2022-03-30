NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) will announce $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.41 on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average of $205.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

