Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth $130,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth $509,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,163,000.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAMMU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116. Aries I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.