Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on PPSI. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 266,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,129. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.