Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,386 shares of company stock valued at $188,496,164. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,981. The company has a market cap of $276.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

