Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.47. 4,018,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

