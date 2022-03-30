Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Achieves $3.63 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $114,088.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $138.30 or 0.00293119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007525 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00115917 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.