Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $451.05 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00279160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,281,203 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

