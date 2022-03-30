Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $1.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.20.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,267. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.