Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share.
UNP stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.69. 2,770,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,162. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $276.87.
Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
