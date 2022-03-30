Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. 24,608,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,214,789. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

