Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of LVTTF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
About Levitee Labs
