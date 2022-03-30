Nielsen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 216% compared to the average daily volume of 2,019 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Nielsen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 25,117,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

