Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. 918,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,824. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,829 shares of company stock valued at $693,039. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.