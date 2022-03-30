Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions makes up about 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,031 shares of company stock worth $1,251,623. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

