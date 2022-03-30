Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 2,114,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

