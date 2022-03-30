Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.45. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 383,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $85.23 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,871,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

