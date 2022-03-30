Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

CLVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,178,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,107. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 213.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 645,662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 173,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

