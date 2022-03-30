VeChain (VET) One Day Volume Hits $1.69 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008892 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

