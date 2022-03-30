CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

