Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Grows By 37.6%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark purchased 14,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

