CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI remained flat at $$16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,041,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3072 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

