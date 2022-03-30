PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 39.9% in March

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 29,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

