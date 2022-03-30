Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 176 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. 127,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,263. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

